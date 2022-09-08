Policy watch: What Liz Truss will do on the key issues facing Britain

Nick Gutteridge
·7 min read
Liz Truss policies tax immigration energy bills - AFP
Liz Truss policies tax immigration energy bills - AFP

Liz Truss won the keys to No 10 on Monday after wooing Tory members with an ambitious and high-spending plan for government.

The former Foreign Secretary, who triumphed over Rishi Sunak in the race for Downing Street, has put tax cuts and big infrastructure pledges at the heart of her campaign.

But with the economy heading into a downturn and just two years until the next election, she faces a race against time to deliver on her wide-ranging agenda.

The Prime Minister met with her senior ministers on Wednesday morning where she was expected to present them with her final plan for tackling rising energy bills and the wider cost-of-living crisis.

After two months of gruelling leadership hustings, here is what she has promised on the main issues facing the country.

Energy crisis

Liz Truss has announced she will freeze energy bills for millions of households this winter. Energy bills will be frozen at around £2,500 for households in a huge intervention to protect Britons from soaring prices.

Ms Truss confirmed during Prime Minister's Questions that she would announce her plans to tackle the energy price crisis today, 8 September.

Campaign sources familiar with discussions, and energy company insiders who have been consulted, have said that a freeze is now expected.

Previously, the new Prime Minister had said the rise in energy bills did not have to mean “Armageddon” this winter and declined to rule out a bills freeze for some households.

Annual energy bills for the average household had been set to jump from £1,971 to £3,549 from this October when the change in the price cap kicks in.

The package will be funded by over £100bn worth of borrowing. Kwasi Kwarteng, the new Chancellor, indicated that the intervention would last two years and would help businesses and families “through this winter and the next”.

Taxes

Ms Truss is drawing up Thatcherite plans to give No 10 more control over the economy, The Telegraph understands. The former Foreign Secretary has announced £30billion worth of tax cuts and would start to implement them “from day one”.

She is considering cutting income tax and VAT, with the plans labelled “regressive” by Mr Sunak’s campaign. She also plans to slash business rates to help small companies.

She would reverse the National Insurance rise that came into force in April and lift green levies on energy bills for two years. She has also said she would review inheritance tax as part of a general review of the tax system.

She argued her tax cuts, including scrapping the corporation tax rise and reversing the National Insurance increase, would help avert the downturn and prevent a recession. Ms Truss could also pull the UK out of a deal agreed by Mr Sunak to “stitch-up” global corporation tax rates at 15 per cent.

She vowed on Aug 23 to divert billions of pounds from the NHS into social care to free up space in hospitals. She wants to see the £13billion a year earmarked for the NHS from the National Insurance rise diverted to local authorities to pay for older people’s care as soon as possible.

Borrowing

The new Prime Minister has said that she plans to pay for tax cuts by putting the Covid debt on a “longer-term footing”, akin to the nation’s war debt from the 1940s. That would potentially involve refinancing the £311billion borrowed during the pandemic so that it was paid back over a much longer period.

Immigration

She “completely agrees” with the Rwanda policy and says “we need to have further reforms in the UK to make sure we can really stop illegal immigration”. She has said she wants to see change to the way ECHR rulings are applied in Britain but “would be prepared” to withdraw from it if necessary.

Ms Truss also vowed on August 16 to keep the Royal Navy in charge of patrolling the Channel to combat illegal migrants after it was revealed that it planned to withdraw from the role next year.

Brexit

She vociferously supported Remain during the 2016 referendum but has since transformed herself into one of the most steadfast Brexiteers in the Government. She has driven forward plans to override the Northern Ireland Protocol and has said she now regrets voting to stay in the EU.

When challenged by Mr Sunak during a TV debate over why she voted Remain, she said: “Maybe I’ve learnt from that.” On August 17, she said the current version of the Northern Ireland Protocol was undermining the UK. She said that she was not prepared to “let the situation drift”.

Scotland

Ms Truss has pledged that there will be no second referendum on Scottish independence “on my watch”, as she vowed to strengthen and defend the Union. She vowed at the hustings on August 16 in Perth to work closely with Douglas Ross and his team at Holyrood to call out SNP shortcomings in office.

Foreign workers

Ms Truss has proposed allowing thousands more foreign workers to come into UK each year to temporarily take up agricultural jobs such as picking fruit. She wants a “short-term expansion” to what is known as the seasonal workers scheme.

Net Zero

Ms Truss backs the target overall but has said “we need to reach net zero in a way that doesn’t harm businesses or consumers”. She is “very supportive of using gas as a transition fuel” and has suggested she would end the ban on fracking so it could go ahead in areas where there is local consent.

Ms Truss also plans to ramp up drilling for gas and oil in the North Sea to meet Britain’s medium-term energy needs. At the Cardiff hustings, she said she was an “environmentalist before it was fashionable”.

Transgender issues

The new Prime Minister has hit out at “ludicrous debates about pronouns” and as equalities minister scrapped plans to reform the law so people could change gender without a medical diagnosis. At a hustings on Aug  25, when asked if a trans woman was a woman, she answered “no”.

Defence

Ms Truss has described herself as a “freedom fighter” on Ukraine, telling Conservative Party members they could trust her to do all she could to ensure Vladimir Putin was defeated. Ms Truss would increase spending on the military to three per cent of GDP by the end of this decade and “review” the plan to cut the size of the Army to 72,500.

She has said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shows the West has not dedicated enough funding to defence. Ms Truss has also unveiled plans to boost trade between Commonwealth nations and stop China from buying up influence in developing countries.

Housing

The former Foreign Secretary has pledged to rip up “Stalinist” housing targets and would make it quicker and easier for developers to build on brownfield land in “opportunity areas”. She has said the UK needs to “build up more” in cities and “it’s very important that we have policies that have local consent”.

Education

Ms Truss has pledged to give all students who receive three A*s at A-level an automatic Oxbridge interview. She said that Oxford and Cambridge should give all top students a chance for a place, as she warned some teachers discouraged applications because the universities were “full of toffs”.

She also suggested she supported delaying university admissions until after students had received their exam results, abandoning the system of applications based on predicted grades.

Strikes

Liz Truss has vowed to take “tough and decisive action” to stop militant trade unions grinding Britain to a halt with strikes this winter. Within a month of taking office, she plans to table new laws that will introduce minimum service levels on trains, buses and other critical services. Ms Truss also plans to raise ballot thresholds, making it harder to coordinate widespread strikes, and would legislate for cooling off periods so unions can no longer walk out as many times as they like within six months of their members backing industrial action.

Transport

Ms Truss has committed to ending the “failed experiment” of smart motorways and has said she is “prepared to look at” ditching mandatory speed limits on highways.

She has also pledged to plough money into a series of high-profile infrastructure projects, most notably reversing the decision to scrap Northern Powerhouse Rail, a planned high speed link from Liverpool to Hull, via Manchester and Leeds, which would cost some £39 billion.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • B.C. teen wins Highland dancing world championship in Scotland

    A 17-year-old from British Columbia has won a world championship Highland dancing event in Scotland, the birthplace of the dance form. Annalise Lam, from the Brigadoon Dance Academy in Nanaimo, B.C., placed first in the junior championship at the Cowal Highland Gathering in Dunoon last Saturday. The teenager has been practising Highland dance for over a decade, and qualified for the event in Scotland after winning the Canadian championship in Regina in July. Lam beat Australian Morven Johnston a

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Simmons pool could be demolished as soon as mid-October

    The 50-year-old pool at the Simmons Sports Centre has seen its last belly flop. The water has been drained and the concrete is scheduled to be demolished by mid-October to help make way for a new $25-million complex, city officials say. A tender has been posted for the demolition and the contract should be awarded by the end of the month, said Mike White, the superintendent of arenas for the City of Charlottetown. "The current tender is only for the demo.… Hopefully it will be completed by the e

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Berhalter: Firing of Chelsea's Tuchel could benefit Pulisic

    NEW YORK (AP) — In the eyes of U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter, Chelsea’s decision to fire manager Thomas Tuchel could benefit American star Christian Pulisic. “I’m not happy a guy lost his job. But if this means more opportunity for Christian, then it’s positive because he’s a guy that’s proven that he can perform at that level," Berhalter said Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. “We’ll just have to wait and see.” Pulisic was used as second-half substitute in Chelsea’s first five Premier League matches bef

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Hockey Canada executives overshadow moment of triumph for women's team

    In a moment of triumph for Team Canada, Andrea Skinner and Scott Smith’s actions overshadowed what should have been a bright moment for the athletes.

  • Canadiens sign Kirby Dach to four-year deal, place Carey Price on off-season LTIR

    BROSSARD, Que. — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, US$13.45-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old centre, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. Dach's contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season. In a corresponding move to get under the NHL's off-season salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goalte

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Kirby Dach signs 4-year contract with Canadiens

    The Montreal Canadiens announced they have signed restricted free agent Kirby Dach to a four-year, $13.45 million deal on Wednesday.