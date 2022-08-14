‘I was a policewoman. Now I beg in the street’: life for Afghan women one year after the Taliban took power

Zahra Joya
·8 min read
<span>Photograph: EPA</span>
Photograph: EPA

One year ago, the Taliban swept through Afghanistan, taking control of the country amid the chaos of the US and UK troop withdrawal.

Now women’s lives across the country have been fundamentally changed, their rights curtailed and freedoms restricted. Campaigners have called the Taliban’s orders to deny women education, remove them from their jobs and force them back under the veil a “gender apartheid”.

Over the past month, Rukhshana Media has talked to women across the country about their experiences of living under Taliban rule.

Hijab order

Samana, Kabul
I was walking home alone when I turned down a deserted alley and found two Taliban with guns over their shoulders. They shouted I was a prostitute because I was unveiled, and demanded to know why I wasn’t wearing the hijab. They pointed their guns in my face, and one of them had his finger on the trigger. I lowered my head and said: “It won’t happen again.” When I got home, I sat and cried for an hour. I said to myself: this is a warning for what is coming next. Since then, I have fallen into a deep depression. I can’t bear to look at all my colourful clothes in my closet as they remind me of everything I have lost.

Zahra, west Kabul
After the hijab order was announced, I was caught by Taliban fighters. They asked why I was not wearing the hijab, and although I have no intention of following their orders, I apologised and thought they would let me go. But they visited my home and told my family the next time I was caught in public uncovered I would be arrested. Since then, my father has rarely allowed me or my sisters to leave the house, and says we can’t go to university. Even my brothers now know what I wear and where I go at all times.

An Afghan woman walks through the old market as a Taliban fighter stands guard, in downtown Kabul 3 May 2022.
An Afghan woman walks through the old market as a Taliban fighter stands guard, in downtown Kabul 3 May 2022. Photograph: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

Travel restrictions

Zarlasht, Kabul
In June, I was travelling with my brother and we were stopped at a checkpoint by Taliban fighters. Firstly, they questioned us separately to understand if we were related to each other, then they asked for our national ID cards. When my brother said we didn’t carry our ID cards with us, they got angry and one of them hit him with a rifle and was about to fire. We were made to sit there for two hours, and then we had to call our families to bring ID cards so we could return home. Since then, I do not dare to leave the house.

University students

Sabira, Bamyan province
Even though it is not mandatory we are being forced to wear the black hijab to be allowed to enter university. Once we’re inside, women are under constant surveillance. There are hijab notices on the doors and walls. I never imagined that one day, in Bamyan, all female students would be forced to live like this. I can’t believe what life is turning into here.

Islamic State attacks

Abassi, west Kabul
My friend and I were chatting on the bus on the way to work in the Hazara Shia neighbourhood of west Kabul when suddenly the world around us exploded. We found ourselves in the middle of carnage. Since the Taliban took control, security has deteriorated and our bus had been bombed by IS militants. We later found out that many people were killed. I was wounded in my leg and chest, and my friend in her right leg. When the bomb went off, everything changed for me. After the Taliban took over, things were hard but I continued my work and was determined to live bravely. Now, after the attack, I live in constant fear. The pain of my injuries has been excruciating. I’ve gone through five surgeries and can’t go to the bathroom or dress myself without help. But the psychological wounds are also deep. I have to pass the place where the bomb exploded to get to my doctor appointments, and every time I feel the vehicle shaking, the heat of the explosion and the sound of people screaming. It keeps repeating and repeating in front of my eyes when I try to sleep.

‘I do not dare to leave the house.’
‘I do not dare to leave the house.’
 Photograph: Zohra Bensemra/Reuters

Widows

Sakina, Kandahar
Life has not been easy for a long time. I lost my husband in an airstrike five years ago, and before the Taliban took power I worked and sold street food to support my children. Now I am not allowed to work. The Taliban has given me and other widows a card to claim a sack of wheat, three litres of cooking oil and 1,000 Afghani [£9] every three months, but this is not enough to keep our family going. I live with three other widowed women and their children, but our rent is 4,0000 Afghani a month and we can’t pay it. If we can’t work, I’m worried we will starve.

Maryam, former policewoman, location protected
Until the Taliban took power, I worked as a police officer. My husband had died but I could support my two daughters on my police salary, I could give them everything they needed. Now I have lost my job, and the Taliban have been hunting down women who worked in the security services. I am still terrified they will find me. For the past seven months, I have been reduced to begging on the streets to feed my girls. I sit all day on the street under a burqa so that nobody recognises me and informs on me. I don’t recognise who I have become. One day, two boys threw some coins at me, and one said I was a prostitute. I went home with only enough to buy two loaves of bread for my children, and cried all night.

Girls studying in a secret school at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, 24 July 2022.
Girls studying in a secret school at an undisclosed location in Afghanistan, 24 July 2022. Photograph: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

Education

Mah Liqa, 14, location protected
When I was told I wasn’t allowed to go to school, I was depressed and had no motivation to work and study at home. But I kept telling myself I had to keep going for a better future and for my dreams. I need to find ways to keep learning despite the ban on girls going to school. So now every day I study English at home so I can apply for a scholarship, and maybe some day study computer science abroad. I am still trying to achieve something for myself.

Samira, 18, location protected
I should be in grade 12 but I’m not allowed to go to school. After the Taliban took power, I decided to turn challenge into opportunity, so now I buy raw materials like beads and fabric from the market and sell them on to women who make traditional clothing in their homes. I’ve made some money, and now I want to use this to start a factory of my own if the situation improves. I’m proud I can now help to support my family.

Related: ‘For as long as we can’: reporting as an Afghan woman as the Taliban advance

Cultural life

Khatera, artist, Herat
I have invested more than half my life working as an artist, making traditional wood engravings and designs. I was the only female engraver in my region and have created over 1,000 artworks. Since the Taliban came to power, making art is a dangerous job. Being a woman and an artist is even more dangerous. The Taliban said I can continue with my engravings, but I know it is impossible. I am self-censoring because I don’t feel safe. I used to engrave faces and figures but now I mainly print verses of the holy Qur’an on wood. I have to find another way to survive and to forget art. I used to spend every day in my studio but now I just go back every one or two months to dust off my engravings and tools. I’ve auctioned off most of my equipment, and my friends are advising me to leave Afghanistan. My Iranian customers tell me to move to Iran, where my work will be valued. But I tell them: I will stay in Afghanistan, some day things might change.

Book stall set up by a group of Afghan women in Kabul to promote reading culture, 25 May 2022.
Book stall set up by a group of Afghan women in Kabul to promote reading culture, 25 May 2022. Photograph: EPA

Book club

Bahra, Herat
In the darkest moments and when there is no hope, we tried to follow a path that can never be closed, and it is the path of books. I come from a family of poets and writers, and I have a master’s degree. Two months into the Taliban rule in Herat, myself and four friends decided to form a book club. The first book we chose was a Persian translation of The Clown, a 1963 novel by the German writer Heinrich Böll. We hold our meetings in secret, but soon others heard about what we were doing. Now we have over 40 members from all walks of life, and hold discussions on Telegram. Some of us try to meet every two weeks to discuss and critique world literature. We choose books that are available to us in Afghanistan but also say something wider about the world, many about the hardships women have had to ensure through history – what they did to make those days bearable. We also read books written by people who lived through the second world war, as we can all identify with those survivors. It is a struggle to keep the spirit of the women of Herat alive. These book club meetings have become our haven.

Sign up for Her Stage to hear directly from incredible women in the developing world on the issues that matter to them, delivered to your inbox monthly:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Wrestler Eekeeluak Avalak dedicates historic Canada Games gold to his late brother

    THOROLD, Ont. — Eekeeluak Avalak was guaranteed to make history even before he stepped onto the mat on Thursday. The 18-year-old wrestler from Cambridge Bay won not only Nunavut's first ever medal at the Canada Summer Games, but captured gold. In the moments after the victory, he thought of his late brother Joanasie, who would have turned 27 a few days ago. "Happy belated birthday to a special person up in heaven," Avalak said, pointing a finger skyward. "This is for you. And I know you're watch

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • Bedard shines, host Canada downs Latvia 5-2 at world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Connor Bedard had a goal and an assist and Canada opened its world junior hockey championship with a decisive 5-2 victory over Latvia on Wednesday. Ridly Greig and William Dufour each scored and contributed a helper, while Lukas Cormier and Olen Zellweger also found the back of the net. Captain Mason McTavish notched two assists for Canada (1-0-0). Rainers Darzins and Bogdans Hodass put away goals for the Latvians, who were coming off a 6-1 drubbing by Finland on Tuesday. Canada's Seb

  • Fred VanVleet's ideal role in Raptors offence next season

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss how Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam transitioning to heavier ball-handling roles will allow Fred VanVleet to do what he's best at. Listen to the full episode looking at takeaways from the Rico Hines runs on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada to host 2023 women's world hockey championship

    ZURICH — Canada will host the 2023 women's world hockey championship. The International Ice Hockey Federation has awarded next year's tournament to Canada and the 2024 championship to the United States, the IIHF confirmed in its "Ice Times" newsletter issued Monday. Dates and locations have yet to be announced. The 2022 women's championship — the first to be held in the same calendar year as an Olympic Games — is Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. Defending champion Canada

  • Fantasy Football: First-round question marks

    The first round is always important when building a winning squad, but plenty of landmines lurk in the weeds at the top of the fantasy draft board.

  • Insigne pulls out of MLS all-star skills challenge due to family medical situation

    TORONTO — A medical issue involving Italian star Lorenzo Insigne's family prompted Toronto FC to delay its flight out of Nashville on the weekend. Toronto coach Bob Bradley said Insigne "was made aware of a family health situation" after the team boarded its charter following Saturday's 4-3 win over Nashville SC. "We actually delayed our takeoff for 45 minutes just to make sure that he was comfortable with things at that moment," Bradley said. "We got home and everything has been monitored since

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Police reopen investigation into sexual assault allegation against Olympiques players

    QUEBEC — Police in Quebec City have reopened an investigation into a 2014 allegation of sexual assault involving players from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. The QMJHL said in a statement Friday that it has been notified of the reopened investigation and will offer its "full co-operation" to Quebec City's police department. Le Soleil reported in 2015 that a woman filed a complaint alleging a sexual assault involving four Olympiques players in a Quebec City hotel room

  • Maple Leafs great Borje Salming diagnosed with ALS

    Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease, the team announced Wednesday. “I have received news that has shaken my family and me,” Salming said in a statement. “In an instant, everything changed.” Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he recognizes that there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatmen

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • After trip back home to Czechia, Krejci returns to Bruins

    BOSTON (AP) — When David Krejci decided to return to the NHL after a year playing in his native Czechia, there was only one option. With Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron deciding to play another year and fellow Czech David Pastrnak also recruiting his countryman, Krejci re-signed with Boston this week to make one more run at the Stanley Cup. “I told my agent: ‘Just get a deal done. Do what you’ve got to do, let’s just get it done. I want to be a Boston Bruin next season,’” Krejci told reporters T