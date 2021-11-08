Policeman wounded after being stabbed in 'terrorist' attack in southern France

Sources said the officer was saved thanks to his bullet-proof vest - @villefranche

A French policeman was wounded on Monday after a man claiming to act "in the name of the prophet" stabbed him in the southern city of Cannes, police sources told AFP.

The sources said police were treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack and that the assailant had been "neutralised".

The policeman was behind the wheel of a car in front of a police station at 6.30 am when the attacker opened the door and stabbed him with a knife, one source said on condition of anonymity.

Sources said the officer was saved thanks to his bullet-proof vest. The attacker was severely injured by another police officer and was in serious condition.

"I am going to the scene immediately this morning and I offer my support to the national police and to the city of Cannes," said French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday.

The attack in Cannes comes as worries over violent crime and terrorism feature among voters' main concerns, in the run-up to the 2022 French Presidential election.