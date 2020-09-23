Breonna Taylor: Police officer charged over fatal shooting

A grand jury has charged one police officer over the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor at her home in the US state of Kentucky.

Ms Taylor, 26, was shot at least five times in a mistaken drugs raid in the city of Louisville on 13 March.

Her death has become a rallying cry for anti-racism protesters, who have called for the three officers involved to be arrested and charged.

Officials earlier agreed to pay her family $12m (£9.3m) in a settlement.

Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of "wanton endangerment" over the shooting.

He was fired from the force in June after investigators found he had "wantonly and blindly fired 10 rounds" into the apartment, according to his termination letter.

The other two officers who discharged their weapons that night - Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove - have not been charged.

