Policeman arrests ‘drunkest driver he’s even seen’ after fatal crash

Will Bolton
·3 min read
Malcolm Waite - Norfolk Constabulary / SWNS
Malcolm Waite - Norfolk Constabulary / SWNS

A drunk driver who killed a student was described by a police officer as the “drunkest person” he had ever seen behind the wheel of a car.

Malcolm Waite, 68, was jailed after he mounted the pavement in his Lexus RX SUV and crashed into 20-year-old Fenella Hawes and a 16-year-old girl. Ms Hawes died at the scene while her friend was left with cuts and bruises.

In a statement, Miss Hawes’ mother said she was haunted by images of her daughter walking along happily before being hit by the car.

Waite appeared at Norwich Crown Court last week and was jailed for eight years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving. He was also disqualified from driving for another seven years.

In newly released body cam footage from the scene, an intoxicated Waite is seen sitting in his vehicle as a police officer attempts to get a breath sample following the fatal collision on July 31.

The court heard how Waite didn’t stop after hitting Ms Hawes and her friend, but instead continued along the A149 for another mile.

He only stopped after colliding with a sign, trees and shrubbery on the verge of the road.

When officers arrived at the scene of the second collision, they found Waite, stinking of alcohol, sitting in the driver’s seat, with a half drunk bottle of vodka in the car.

PC Callum Walchester, who attempted to get Waite to provide a sample, said: “I’ve been a PC for 10 years and worked in roads policing for almost six years, and he was the drunkest person I have ever seen behind the wheel of a car.”

In the footage he is seen slurring his words and asking the police officers if they swore at him.

After failing to give a breath sample, he was arrested and taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

While in custody at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, approximately four hours after driving into Ms Hawes and the teenage girl, he was recorded as having 120 micrograms of alcohol in his breath.

Officers calculated this would have been approximately 158 micrograms if taken at the roadside after the crash. The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres.

During police interviews, he answered every question: “no comment”.

Fenella Hawes smiles in a photograph - Norfolk Constabulary / SWNS
Fenella Hawes smiles in a photograph - Norfolk Constabulary / SWNS

Ms Hawes was a student who had been reading Natural Sciences at Lancaster University and had received a bursary to travel to Honduras.

Ms Hawes and her friend had been walking home together after work when Waite ploughed into them.

In her victim impact statement, Miss Hawes’ mother Margaret, said: “Every day I sob, when I wake up, throughout the day at random times with seemingly no reason and when I go to bed at night.

“I picture her walking along, so happy, carrying sunflowers for me and then being hit by the car.

“I sob because I will never see Fenella again, I will never see her radiant smile or hear her laugh.

“I sob for the future that she doesn’t have because a drunken man chose to get into a car, knowing that this was a weapon that could kill someone, and indeed it did – it killed my 20-year-old daughter.

“She was so alive and now she isn’t here, and never will be again. I never had a chance to say goodbye.”

Det Insp David McCormack said: “This is a tragedy, and it was wholly avoidable. I implore anyone who thinks it is OK to have a drink and then drive to please remember the heart-breaking and devastating consequences.”

Latest Stories

  • Connor Howe, Isabelle Weidemann win speed skating gold, silver in the Netherlands

    Canadian speed skaters won a pair a medals at the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, on Sunday as Connor Howe took the gold in the men's 1,500 metres and Isabelle Weidemann won silver in the women's 3,000. The 22-year-old Howe, of Canmore, Alta., skated to a time of one minute, 43.38 seconds, 0.26 ahead of Dutch world record holder Kjeld Nuis, and 0.45 ahead of bronze medallist Thomas Krol. Fellow Canadians Tyson Langelaar (1:45.82) and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu (1:45.98) finished 18th a

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • NHL best and worst: Matthew Tkachuk getting comfortable in Florida

    Matthew Tkachuk headlines this week's edition of the NHL's best and worst, topped off by a superstar performance against his former team.

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Crosby, Buchnevich and Jones named NHL three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby, St. Louis Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich and Seattle Kraken goaltender Martin Jones have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Crosby, 35, led the NHL in points (11) with four goals and seven assists over four games to lift the Penguins to a 3-1 week. The two-time Hart Trophy winner posted a pair of four-point nights with two goals and two assists in a 6-4 win over Minnesota on Nov. 17 and a goal and three helpers in a 5-3 victory over

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Devils top Oilers, tie franchise mark with 13th straight win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier had three assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Monday night to match a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win. Jesper Bratt, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson, Tomas Tatar and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Devils, who haven’t lost since Oct. 24 against Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 27 saves. Jack Hughes had two assists for the Devils. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers, beaten twice by New Jersey dur

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • Blue Jays’ offseason savings could lead to big splash in pitching market

    The Blue Jays have some financial flexibility after trading Teoscar Hernandez. Will they use that windfall to acquire an elite starting pitcher?

  • Pietrangelo posts three points, Golden Knights notch 5-4 comeback win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — A two-goal cushion proved fatal once again for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. With the home side up 4-2 midway through the third period, fans inside Vancouver's Rogers Arena began to celebrate. Moments later, they watched the lead slip away and the Canucks ultimately fall 5-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights. It was the seventh time this season the Canucks (6-10-3) have coughed up a multi-goal lead in a loss. The statistic is "inexcusable," said Vancouver defenceman Luke Schenn. “

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • On and off the field, Manitobans playing key roles for Grey Cup weekend in Regina

    Even though Regina is hosting this year's CFL final, people from Manitoba are playing important roles during the Grey Cup festival that will culminate in Sunday's game. Amanda Smart, who is a part of a Vancouver-based production company called PRP, is one of the stage managers for Sunday's pre-game, halftime show and post-game shows. Smart, who now calls Winnipeg home but is originally from The Pas, in northern Manitoba, says her job is all about timing. While she'll have a great view on game da