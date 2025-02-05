Police say YouTuber caught speeding on Vancouver Island loses car for a week

LANTZVILLE, B.C. — Mounties on Vancouver Island say a man who described himself as a YouTube influencer had his vehicle impounded and was fined $368 for speeding.

Police say an unmarked BC Highway Patrol officer was working Sunday in Lantzville when he heard an "excessively loud" vehicle accelerate from a stoplight on Highway 19.

They say the driver of the "highly modified" yellow Nissan GT-R was clocked going 150 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin says the driver, who identified himself as influencer during the traffic stop, never saw the unmarked police car and added that his radar detector didn't tip him off either.

On top of the ticket for excessive speed, the man's car was impounded for seven days.

Police say the driver and his passenger were polite throughout the stop and they accepted an offer to being dropped at a nearby Tim Hortons to wait for a ride from the driver's mother.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press