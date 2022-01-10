Police Won't Appeal Against Katie Price’s Suspended Drink-Drive Sentence, Confirm 'Disappointed' Cops

Katie Price (Photo: Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images)

Police have confirmed they are unable to appeal against Katie Price’s suspended sentence for drink-driving following a crash near her home.

The TV personality avoided jail time last month when she was handed a 16-week suspended sentence for the driving offence while being disqualified and not having insurance.

While a judge said she was unable to send Price to prison because she had complied with requirements of the court, including attending a rehabilitation centre and not to commit further offences, Sussex Police said they were looking at whether the sentence could be subject to appeal.

However, it has now emerged that it will not be appealed, with the police describing the result as “disappointing”.

A spokesperson told Metro: “Following a detailed review by Sussex Police, it was concluded that there are no legal grounds for Sussex Police to appeal the sentence imposed.

“This is disappointing. We remain absolutely committed to pursuing and preventing irresponsible driving behaviour which puts the safety of everyone on our roads at risk.”

Superintendent James Collis, head of roads policing for Sussex Police and Surrey Police previously said that Price was “extremely lucky not to be spending Christmas behind bars”.

“Given the circumstances and her history of motoring offences, it’s clear she did not consider the risk of her actions to the wider public or the implications for her own family,” he added.

Katie Price received a suspended sentence at Crawley Magistrates Court in December (Photo: Neil P. Mockford via Getty Images)

Price was involved in the collision on September 28 while she driving to visit a nearby friend.

A week after the accident, she pleaded guilty to drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

The court also heard at the time that Price had told police after the crash: “I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all.”

Following sentencing last month, Price said she was “incredibly sorry” for her actions, saying: “I’m sincerely grateful nobody was hurt – I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well.”

“I’m now spending time getting better — mental health is a hidden illness and can strike at any time.

“The triggers that cause my anxiety and behaviour are something I’m trying to understand, come to terms with, and learn to control moving forward.”

Price later told Good Morning Britain that the events leading up to the accident “were really traumatic” and she was not yet ready to discuss them.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

