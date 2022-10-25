Police find woman dead inside a Lexington home after responding to shooting call

Lexington police are investigating the city’s 39th homicide this year after a woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning.

Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said officers were called out to the 700 block of Maple Avenue at roughly 4 a.m. for reports of gunshots. When officers arrived they found a woman inside a home who was declared dead on scene.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Anderson did not provide any suspect information and said it’s an active investigation.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.