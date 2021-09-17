Police watchdog investigating man's death in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police arrested the 53-year-old man on Sept. 8. (Chatham-Kent Police Service - image credit)

Ontario's police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of a 53-year-old man who was arrested in Chatham earlier this month.

The Special Investigations Unit said in a media release on Thursday that officers responded to a report of an "unwanted man" at a convenience store on Charing Cross Road just after 2 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The man was arrested and taken to the police station but then to hospital "as he was in distress," the SIU said.

He was treated for serious injuries and died on Wednesday night.

The SIU, an independent government agency that investigates serious injuries, deaths and allegations of sexual assault involving police, is encouraging anyone with information or video footage related to the incident to come forward.