Police watchdog investigating after man dies in hospital following arrest in Edmonton

EDMONTON — Police say a man has died in hospital after he was arrested in Edmonton.

They say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates police in the province, was notified of the man’s death Tuesday.

Edmonton police say they responded to a complaint on Sept. 20 of a man acting erratically while swinging an ice chipper at the ground and at a passing vehicle.

They say that when officers arrived, the man complied with their demands to put down the weapon and to lay on the ground.

Police say he was put in handcuffs and then went into medical distress.

Paramedics arrived and sent a 46-year-old man to hospital where he later died.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press