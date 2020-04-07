Police watchdog investigating death of man who fell from Halifax balcony

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who fell from a balcony in Halifax this morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to an apartment building on Carrington Place in Clayton Park around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a disturbance.

Police say a man and woman who knew each other were in an altercation when the man fell from a balcony.

Investigators say aid was provided to the man, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident has been referred to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team, which investigates all serious incidents involving police.

Halifax police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod could not say when exactly police arrived on scene.

