Police watchdog investigating death of 55-year-old Thunder Bay man

THUNDER BAY - The death of a 55-year-old man is being investigated by the Special Investigation Unit after he reportedly died shortly after interacting with city police more than a week ago.

The SIU said in a news release issued Friday, Nov. 13, they were made aware of the death on Nov. 9 after the man died four days earlier on Nov. 5.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Nov. 4, police with the Thunder Bay police attended to Starbucks on Fort William Road after receiving a call for assistance for two individuals who were trespassing, the release said.

A police officer placed one of the individuals, a 55-year-old man, in a cruiser and proceeded to drive him home.

Police observed the man not looking well and decided to take him to the hospital, the SIU report states.

The following day while in the hospital the man died. A post-mortem took place on Thursday in Toronto.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. The SIU said one subject officer and three witnesses have been designated.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the SIU lead investigator at 1-800-8529.

Karen Edwards, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Thunder Bay Source