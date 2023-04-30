Police watchdog to investigate Edmonton police shooting of stabbing suspect.

EDMONTON — Three people are in hospital, including the suspect, following a stabbing in downtown Edmonton Saturday night.

Police were called to the 101 Street and 103A Avenue area shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a weapons complaint.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with stab wounds, and another man brandishing a knife.

Police say the suspect was shot by an officer when the man did not follow police instructions.

The suspect was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police say the woman suffered critical injuries in the attack, and the male victim is listed in serious but stable condition in hospital.

It is not known if the suspect and victims knew each other.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has invoked their mandate and is investigating.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.

