Police in Warsaw seal off a large square after a man climbs a monument and reportedly makes threats

  • A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
    1/7

    Poland Police Incident

    A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
    2/7

    Poland Police Incident

    A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A police officer at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    3/7

    Poland Police Incident

    A police officer at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
    4/7

    Poland Police Incident

    A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A police officer at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    5/7

    Poland Police Incident

    A police officer at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Police at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    6/7

    Poland Police Incident

    Police at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Police at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    7/7

    Poland Police Incident

    Police at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A police officer at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
A man who has allegedly threatened to blow himself up stands on a monument in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)
A police officer at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Police at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Police at the scene on the street after a man climbed a monument threatening to blow himself up, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Large numbers of police and special counter-terror officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man who climbed to the top of a monument threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported. The incident came on the eve of a critical election. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Associated Press
·1 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Large numbers of police and special counterterrorism officers sealed off a large square in the Polish capital on Saturday after a man climbed the top of a monument and threatened to blow himself up, the Polish news agency PAP reported.

The incident took place at Pilsudski Square, the site of a memorial to late President Lech Kaczynski and the dozens of other victims of a plane crash near Smolensk, Russia.

The man's intentions and whether he had an explosive device were not immediately known. Police said the officers were still on site and did not give any further details.

The incident came on the eve of a critical national election.

The country's de facto leader is Lech Kaczynski's surviving twin, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, while his ruling Law and Justice party is fighting for an unprecedented third straight term.