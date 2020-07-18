Police warn public after multiple stabbing attempts in north Edmonton

Police are cautioning the public to be on the lookout for a suspect in a stabbing and attempted stabbings in north Edmonton Saturday morning.

A man reportedly stabbed one man and attempted to stab two other people before fleeing on a skateboard in the area of 151st Avenue and 93rd Street in the Evansdale neighbourhood at about 9:45 a.m. He was last seen in the area of 88th Street and 137th Avenue.

"Police continue searching for the male and are asking people in the area to be on the lookout, and call police with information about his whereabouts," EPS spokesperson Patrycja Mokrzan said. "The suspect should not be approached as he's considered to be dangerous."

Mokrzan said the suspect is wearing a black hoodie, black pants, white shoes, and a blue bandana around his face. He also had a camouflage-style backpack and a skateboard.

The first attempted stabbing occurred after the suspect broke a window in a home, and the resident confronted him. The suspect allegedly tried to stab the resident and the fled down the street, where he a stabbed a man on the front lawn of another home.

The suspect then allegedly began vandalizing vehicles, and then attempted to stab a third person before fleeing on a skateboard.

