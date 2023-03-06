Police in Wales find three dead after five people went missing on night out

Police in Wales searching for five people who disappeared after a night out in Cardiff have found three dead.

The two others have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a VW Tiguan was recovered just after midnight in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, Gwent Police said.

Police believe the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.

The group of three women and two men was last seen in the Welsh capital in the early hours of Saturday.

The women - Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21 - had travelled from Porthcawl along with Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff.

Police have not confirmed the identities of those who have died.

Ms Russon is one of two in hospital with serious injuries, the BBC is reporting.

A video posted to social media showed Ms Ross and Mr Jeanne together on Friday night. Friends and family of the women issued desperate appeals on social media over the weekend to try and piece together what happened.

Some said they were “worried sick” and “thinking the worst”, reporting that the three women had not made contact with friends or family, “which is very unusual”.

Ms Russon’s mother, Anna Certowicz, told the MailOnline she travelled to Cardiff to “knock on doors” to find answers. Ms Russon has a younger sister and works at a bank, she said.

“She’s not someone who’s out clubbing in Cardiff all the time. On Friday nights she’s more likely to be babysitting so other people can go out. She wouldn’t just vanish like this unless something was wrong,” she told MailOnline.

The scene in St Mellons where a car was recovered (PA)

Ms Smith’s sister Lauren Doyle reacted at 3.15am to the crash news by posting on Facebook: “Thank you for your support and shares. I won’t be answering messages. Please allow us some time as a family to digest this terrible news.”

Gwent Police has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The group reportedly visited the Muffler, also known as the Maesglas Sports and Social Club, in Newport and Trecco Bay, a neighborhood in Porthcawl on Friday night.

One family member wrote on Facebook that the group was last seen at the sports club around 11pm on Friday night. There are reports that the group then travelled to a caravan in Trecco Bay, and later left to drop someone home in Llanedeyrn, Cardiff around 2am.

A spokesperson for Trecco Bay Holiday Park said: “We are aware of reports of five missing people. None of these people were registered guests at the park, however we are assisting police with their enquiries.”

Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and inquiries are ongoing.

Police focus their investigation on a woodland near the A48 (PA)

South Wales Police said on Monday they are at the scene of an ongoing incident on the roundabout that joins Eastern Avenue with Newport Road and the A48 in Cardiff.

“The road is currently closed in all directions. It is expected to remain closed for some time,” an update on Twitter read.

A temporary fence has been put up at the side where officers have been concentrating their investigation.

A group of people lay floral tributes near the cordon on Monday.

(PA)

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or send a direct message on social media, quoting 2300071791.