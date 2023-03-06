Police in Wales searching for five people who went missing after night out find three bodies

·1 min read

Police in Wales searching for five people who went missing after a night out say they have found three bodies.

Gwent Police also say two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

It comes after the force released an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Sophie Russon, 20, Eve Smith, 21, and Darcy Ross, 21.

They were last seen in Cardiff in the early hours of Saturday, having travelled to the Welsh capital from the town of Porthcawl.

The three women, all from Newport, South Wales, were last seen in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff at around 2am on Saturday morning.

They had made the trip in a Volkswagen Tiguan with two men, Rafel Jeanne, 24, and Shane Loughlin, 32, both from Cardiff, who have also been reported as missing.

Police have not confirmed the identities of those who have died.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Following enquiries to locate five people who were reported as missing, officers have found the car they were last seen in, in the St Mellons area of Cardiff.

"The VW Tiguan was recovered just after midnight on Monday 6 March.

"It's believed the car was involved in a road traffic collision and came off the A48.

"Three of those who were reported missing have been found deceased, two have been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

The spokesperson added: "Specialist officers are supporting the families of those involved and enquiries are ongoing."

