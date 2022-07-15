Police, volunteers continue search for missing Vancouver Island woman

Port Alberni-area resident Amber Manthorne went missing on July 7. (Finding Amber Manthorne Facebook group - image credit)

Police, friends and volunteers continue to search for Amber Manthorne, the 40-year-old woman from Port Alberni who disappeared one week ago.

Kristie St. Claire, organizer of the Finding Amber Manthorne Facebook group, said she is grateful for the outpouring of support, including from volunteer divers and drone operators.

But St. Claire said she isn't feeling optimistic her friend will be found alive given the time that has passed since her last known sighting on July 7.

"After this many days, if she was hurt or lost somewhere, or if something happened to her, it just doesn't feel good," she said. "It seems scary now ... we're trying to just bring her home."

Manthorne is described as petite, five foot one inch tall, with long blond hair and blue eyes.

Her white Jeep Compass was found at the side of a logging road south of Nanaimo on July 9, according to police. Three days later the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit was assigned to the case.

St. Claire said on Tuesday RCMP brought in dogs to search around Manthorne's home at Great Central Lake, located 40 kilometres from Port Alberni. Police have also conducted searches in the area where Manthorne's car was found.

Volunteers have been hanging posters of Manthorne across Vancouver Island and a marshalling station has been set up at the Tseshaht Market on the Pacific Rim Highway to co-ordinate volunteer searchers and information.

St. Claire said Manthorne is popular, with a large group of friends, and was busy preparing for an upcoming wedding where she is a bridesmaid.

She worked as a house cleaner and part-time at an industrial marina, and was also a partner in a photography business, according to St. Claire.

"She's a multifaceted and multi-talented lady," said St. Claire. "She's very well-liked and well-known in Port Alberni and around [Vancouver] Island as well."

Manthorne told friends she had plans to meet her ex-boyfriend at her home the evening of July 7, according to St. Claire.

Port Alberni RCMP initially put out an appeal asking for the public's help locating Manthorne and a man she was possibly in the company of. Police now say they have spoken to that man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port Alberni RCMP at 250 723-2424.