Police: Video shows area where recent Lexington murder happened. Anonymous tips encouraged

The Lexington Police Department and Bluegrass Crime Stoppers are releasing a video connected to the city’s most recent homicide and asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

The fatal shooting happened at 3:38 a.m. on Aug. 27 in a Winchester Road parking lot. Detective Kristyn Klingshirn, a liasion for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, said in a news conference Wednesday that officers were patrolling the area of Winchester Road and Liberty Road when they heard gunshots.

When officers got to the scene they found Malik Sleet, 26, in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said Sleet was pronounced dead at the scene, which was in the 900 block of Winchester Road, an area with multiple businesses nearby.

A second male victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The newly released video shows a large crowd of people congregated on the sidewalk near where the shooting happened. The crowd fled after gunshots were fired. Multiple vehicles were seen fleeing the scene.

The footage was captured by a traffic camera at the intersection of Winchester Road and Loudon Avenue, investigators said.

“There appears to be quite a large crowd that was in the area when the shots were fired,” Klingshirn said. “Again, we just want to stress that Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.”

Photo evidence provided by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers suggests roughly a dozen shots were fired. Cones were placed on top of shell casings, and one photo shows 13 cones.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in solving a murder case that left 26-year-old Malik Sleet dead from a gunshot wound on Winchester Road on Aug. 27, 2023.

Several witnesses were at the scene but did not provide a statement, according to Klingshirn. She believes it is possible someone saw something, and she is encouraging anyone with any information to come forward.

“It may just be that small piece that kind of ties things together for whatever detective is assigned to this case and helps them develop more leads,” Klingshirn said.

Anyone with information about this case can submit anonymous tips to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.