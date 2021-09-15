Hiker reported missing in Manning Park found dead: Vancouver police

VANCOUVER — Police say the body of a Vancouver man was found on Wednesday after he was reported missing in Manning Park.

In a statement, Sgt. Steve Addison of Vancouver police says 52-year-old Andriy Fendrikov was found dead near Snass Mountain.

Police said earlier that Fendrikov had spoken to another hiker on Monday along a trail in the park about 200 kilometres east of Vancouver.

They described him as an avid hiker with significant backcountry experience.

Fendrikov was reported missing earlier this week when he didn't show up for work.

The Canadian Press