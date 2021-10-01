Police Uses Water Cannons to Disperse Farmers in Haryana’s Jhajjar

Farmers protesting the Centre’s three contentious farm laws gathered at Government Post-Graduate Nehru College in Jhajjar after getting to know that Haryana deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala will visit the college on Friday, 1 October, to attend a programme.

Chautala will be distributing biomedical instruments to self-help groups at a function on the campus.

When the protesters gathered outside the college and tried to remove the police barricades in order to enter the campus, water cannons were used to disperse them.

A protestor said, "At a time when farmers' crops have been damaged due to rains, Dy CM is coming here, instead of meeting them", news agency ANI reported.

Later, Bharatiya Kisan Union activists said they would continue with their peaceful ‘social boycott’ of BJP and its ally Jannayak Janata party leaders.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Shyam Lal Punia reached the venue and was quoted as saying, “We are also your children and doing our duty as government officers. You have a right to hold a peaceful protest but not to cross limits by throwing barricades. The programme has been organised by social organisations and if you start protesting against the organisations, where will society move? I urge you not to take the law into your hands”, Hindustan Times reported.

Punia added, "Fifteen people have been allowed to protest peacefully", ANI reported.

Chautala is also scheduled to visit Jharli village power plant for unveiling a statue of a soldier, after attending the college programme.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Police Uses Water Cannons to Disperse Farmers in Haryana’s JhajjarNo Facts in Reports of Amarinder Singh Being Insulted by Congress: Harish Rawat . Read more on India by The Quint.