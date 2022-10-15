Police urge public to avoid Rotary Drive in Sydney area after shooting

·1 min read
Cape Breton police are urging the public to avoid Rotary Drive in Sydney. (Tom Ayers/CBC - image credit)
Cape Breton police are responding to a shooting incident at Rotary Drive in Sydney, N.S.

According to a police news release Saturday evening, a male victim is in hospital after being shot with what is believed to be a long gun.

The suspect has not been found.

Emergency response officers, canine teams, drones and patrol officers were in the area, the release said.

Police say the suspect is a white man around five feet eight inches tall. He has dark hair, a thin build and tattoos on his forearm.

He is wearing a burgundy sweater or jacket, the release said.

No further details of the incident were provided.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area for the next few hours and not pick up any hitchhikers.

More to come

