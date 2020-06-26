Police urge people to avoid area in Glasgow after incident

LONDON — Police in Glasgow say emergency services are currently dealing with an incident in the centre of Scotland's largest city and are urging people to avoid the area.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

Greater Glasgow Police said the situation Friday is “contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

In a traffic information bulletin issued Friday, the Glasgow City Council said that due to “a serious police incident” a number of roads are currently closed.

According to Sky News, several people have been stabbed.

The Associated Press