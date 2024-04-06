Police: UFC champ Jon Jones accused of assault, ‘terrified’ drug-test sample collector after threatening her

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been accused of threatening a Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) worker during a recent sample collection at his home in Albuquerque, N.M.

According to an Albuquerque Police Department incident report acquired Saturday by MMA Junkie, the worker said Jones appeared intoxicated and also took her phone for a period of time. The incident report also indicates a summons, citing two offenses: assault and interference with communications.

The alleged incident, first reported by ABQ Raw, took place March 30 when the worker and a DFSI counterpart arrived at approximately 4 p.m. local time to collect a urine sample at Jones’ residence, where an unknown man answered the door and directed the workers to the garage.

The worker said Jones was cooperative at first but eventually became verbally combative after he struggled to provide a urine sample and she suggested a blood sample instead. Jones then threatened to sue, took her phone, and video-recorded the workers. According to APD, the responding officer viewed the video.

The worker added she believed Jones was intoxicated as he smelled like alcohol.

The worker alleges Jones then put her phone in his pocket, “got into her face,” and said, “Why you f*cking people come so early? Do you know what happens to people who come to my house? They end up dead.”

According to the APD narrative, the worker was “terrified,” “afraid,” and “felt her heart pounding” after Jones’ thinly veiled death threat. She considered concluding the test prematurely but had second thoughts as she didn’t want Jones to get fined by the UFC. The worker said she wanted to call for help but Jones had her phone still.

Eventually, Jones provided a urine sample. As he was doing so, the worker grabbed her phone back. After she left, the worker filed an internal report and notified her supervisor at DFSI, whom she said later attempted to talk her out of reporting the incident to police.

Instead, the worker contacted police Friday and indicated she wanted to pursue charges. As of publication, online records do not show Jones has been arrested.

MMA Junkie has reached out to the UFC, who acknowledged the request but have not yet provided comment. The story will be updated to reflect comment should it be obtained.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie