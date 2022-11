A man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday in East St. Louis.

Police are trying to identify the man, who was pronounced dead at 4:25 a.m., said St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. The man had been walking near Illinois 157 and Church Lane.

Dye said the man did not have any identification on his person. He appeared to be 30 to 40 years old.

No other information was released regarding the accident.