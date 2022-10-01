Police trying to determine if Ian was a factor in fatal Johnston County crash

Police are trying to determine if weather was a factor in a fatal crash on Covered Bridge Road in Clayton on Friday afternoon.

Police say Morgan Justine Sough was killed when the Chevrolet Malibu she was driving ran off the road and hit a tree at about 4 p.m. Johnston County and the rest of the Triangle were under a tropical storm warning at the time, as Tropical Storm Ian pushed through with heavy rain and wind.

Stough, 24, was alone in the car, which crashed near Brookhill Drive between O’Neil Street and City Road. She was declared dead at the scene, according to town spokesman Nathanael Shelton.

Police have not determined yet what caused Stough to veer off the road, Shelton said Saturday morning. No other vehicles were involved.