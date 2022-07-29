Police say Tri-Cities murder suspect admitted to killing his mom, attacking her boyfriend

Cory McCoy
·3 min read

Andy Davis and Bethany Lowe were in bed just before 5 a.m. Wednesday when they heard rustling.

Bethany Lowe assumed her son, David Joseph Lowe, 29, who did not live with them, had forced his way into their Richland mobile home.

The 47-year-old mother of eight told her longtime boyfriend she would go and talk with him. Davis decided to take a shower and get ready for work.

Minutes later he heard pounding on the bedroom door. When he opened it, David Lowe stabbed him, according to court documents obtained by the Tri-City Herald.

Davis said he closed the door, then realized Bethany wasn’t in the room.

Andy Davis, 45, went out to face David Lowe, who has a history of drug and mental health troubles.

He knew the couple’s youngest children, ages 9 and 12, were also in the mobile home.

Disturbing new details included in a probable cause affidavit outline what investigators believe happened when a West Richland man fatally attacked his mother and seriously injured her boyfriend during a brutal confrontation Wednesday.

When Andy Davis came out of the bedroom he saw Bethany Lowe on the floor and her 6-foot-2 son standing there with a knife in each hand, said court documents.

Davis told detectives he began fighting with David Lowe but could not remember much after that.

A GoFundMe drive is raising money to help the family of Bethany Lowe, who was murdered at her Richland home Wednesday, and her boyfriend Andy Davis, who was wounded.
Police were called to 54 Cosmic Lane at 4:54 a.m. after a caller said her son was “out of control” and screaming was heard by the dispatcher.

When they arrived seven minutes later, they found a broken window and blood on the stairs and the porch leading into the double-wide mobile home across the street from a park.

Inside there was blood near the front door and throughout the living room and a knife in the hallway, according to the documents from Richland detectives.

Murder suspect David Joseph Lowe walks into Benton County Superior Court in Kennewick for his preliminary court appearance. Lowe is accused of a vicious stabbing that killed his mother, Bethany Lowe, and seriously injured her boyfriend, Andy Davis. Judge Joseph Burrowes set his bail at $1 million. Lowe is facing three first degree charges, all with domestic violence allegations — murder, assault and burglary.
Officers found David Lowe covered in blood. His only apparent injury was a cut on his pinky finger. They believe the blood on his face, torso and legs was not his, said court documents.

His mother, Bethany J. Lowe and her longtime boyfriend Andy Davis were on the floor, seriously wounded. They were rushed 4 miles away to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

Bethany Lowe was pronounced dead shortly after 6 a.m. Detectives said the health care industry worker had numerous stab wounds, including a large one across her neck.

Davis was able to give a brief statement before being taken into surgery. He had stab wounds to left armpit and shoulder, back of his right shoulder, neck, lower left abdominal area and right abdominal area, according to the court documents.

The two kids at the home were not injured.

Later that evening, about 6 p.m. Richland investigators said David Lowe spoke with two Richland police detectives.

During the interview, detectives say David Lowe told them he came into the mobile home through the window, then killed his mother and attempted to kill Andy Davis, but could not because he was “bigger and stronger.”

On Thursday when Lowe appeared briefly in court, he appeared disoriented and confused at times. “I’m actually not quite sure what happened,” Lowe said at one point.

Family posts online say Davis already underwent two surgeries and was improving. A GoFundMe account was created to help with medical expenses and other costs.

