Police treatment of fans in Paris ‘constituted criminal assault’, report claims

Carl Markham, PA
·3 min read

An independent report by leading academics into the chaos at May’s Champions League final claims police treatment of fans “constituted criminal assault”.

The report also suggests UEFA’s “egregious failures” led to thousands of supporters being caught up in severe congestion on the approaches to the Stade de France and those who reached the ground being forced up against the perimeter fence as ticketing and turnstile problems caused huge bottlenecks.

In addition to being targeted with violence by local gangs ahead of the showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid in the French capital on May 28, Paris police also used tear gas on supporters waiting to get into the venue and on those in the fan zone several miles away.

Champions League fans file photo
Police used pepper spray against fans outside the Stade de France before the game (Adam Davy/PA)

A panel led by Professor Phil Scraton, who also led the Hillsborough Independent Panel into the 1989 disaster in which 97 Liverpool fans died and has been an advocate for the affected families, has produced its own report based on 485 eyewitness testimonies – two thirds of which mention fearing for their lives on the night.

“Persistent, random police assaults on fans, and unprovoked deployment of tear gas on men, women and children trapped in confined spaces, was reckless and dangerous. It constituted criminal assault,” the report states.

“The hostility of the police prior to the match (at the Fan Zone and stadium approaches), during (in the stadium) and after (at the stadium, the stations and in the City) demonstrated a collective mind-set which resulted in breaches of criminal law.

“At the Stade de France there were egregious failures on all aspects of UEFA’s responsibility for stadium safety.

“Sustained failure in crowd management severely compromised the health and well-being of fans.

“It is clear from fans’ statements that they were put at risk by aggressive policing, ineffectual safety measures and a failure to implement comprehensive stadium safety management plans based on risk management principles.

“Grounded in their understanding, and for some direct experience, of the Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fans prevented a fatal tragedy occurring through their collective action.”

The report states the organisation of the final showed a lack of coordination between the different actors involved. And, with the Rugby World Cup and 2024 Olympics to be held at the Stade de France, which was awarded the Champions League final in February after St Petersburg was stripped of the event, the concern was the “multiple malfunctions” identified, and the presence of local criminal gangs, were likely to occur again.

Some of the reports key findings identified aggressive policing, inadequate provision for crowd safety and event management and fans being left traumatised by unprovoked assaults by police and local gangs.

“It is difficult to comprehend the sequence of events that constituted the debacle in Paris, leaving so many people physically injured, psychologically harmed and financially compromised,” said Scraton, Professor Emeritus, School of Law at Queen’s University Belfast.

“Men, women and children were subjected to unprovoked, indiscriminate police violence including tear gas and baton assaults, together with robbery at knife-point by local gangs.

“Many left before the match, those who stayed were subjected to further attacks by riot police and gangs on leaving the stadium and arriving at local stations.

“Responsibility for the collapse in authority, management and safety, lies with those organising and administering the event.”

UEFA’s own independent report into the scenes which saw kick-off delayed by 38 minutes despite large numbers still being stuck outside is due next month and it will not comment on the subject until it is published.

Latest Stories

  • Why the Chiefs face a new reality in the Patrick Mahomes Era after this loss to Bills

    The Chiefs lost more than just another NFL game on Sunday. They lost the edge in homefield advantage to their fiercest AFC rival.

  • Sunderland stress ‘zero tolerance’ on discrimination after James McClean abuse

    The 33-year-old Republic of Ireland winger hit out in a social media post.

  • LAFC's transformation into MLS Cup title contenders comes with a $10-million price tag

    It's clear LAFC is going all out in its quest to win an MLS Cup title, and the contracts of Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini prove it.

  • Kanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and says Trevor Noah ‘isn’t even from America, he just looks Black’

    Rapper accused of ‘open antisemitism’ after taking aim at ‘Jewish Zionists’

  • Couples beats his age and the field on PGA Tour Champions

    Fred Couples broke his age by three shots with the lowest round of his PGA Tour Champions career, a 12-under 60 that sent him to a six-shot victory Sunday in the SAS Championship for his first title in more than five years. Couples won for the first time since the American Family Insurance Championship in 2017, and this was one he never saw coming. Kelly closed the gap to one with a birdie on the par-3 11th and then Couples took off.

  • What time is Ballon d’Or 2022?

    Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d’Or last year but he has not made the 30-player shortlist for the men’s award in 2022

  • UPDATE 1--Forint leads gains in CEE after Hungary's emergency rate hike

    The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) unexpectedly hiked its overnight collateralised loan rate to 25% from 15.5% on Friday. The steps sent the forint to a session high of 416.50 to the euro, well away from record lows beyond the 430 level touched last week.

  • "I don’t have a comment" – Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials

    Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to “kill” off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash between these top-six sides on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored.

  • Cold Front Brings Winter Storm Conditions to Michigan

    A cold front moving through the Midwest brought heavy snow to parts of Michigan on Monday, October 17, amid winter storm warnings in the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.This footage was filmed by Tony Greene, who said he captured it on Monday morning in Ironwood.The NWS forecast snow in upper Michigan to diminish into Monday afternoon , but “steadier snow” would continue in north-central areas into Tuesday morning. Credit: Tony Greene via Storyful

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.