Police training cited as defense in many use-of-force cases. But experts say it's outdated.

Thirteen-year-old Linden Cameron, who has autism, lies on the ground after being shot by Salt Lake City police, in this still from a body camera released by the agency on Monday. The boy's mother, Golda Barton, had called 911 because she was concerned about her son's behavior.

Earlier this month in Salt Lake City, police officers walked a suburban street looking for a 13-year-old boy with autism. His mother had just told police that the teen might have a gun, hated cops and was experiencing a psychological break.

Less than 20 minutes later, one of the officers shot the boy after a short foot chase despite a colleague telling him earlier she didn’t want to get into a shoot-out with an emotionally disturbed kid.

"If it's a psych problem and she (the mother) is out of the house, I don't see why we need to approach in my opinion,” an unidentified female cop tells her male colleague in a video released by Salt Lake City late Monday, later adding: ”I'm not about to get into a shooting because he's upset. Sorry.”

The teen survived, but the incident is just the latest in a string of high-profile, use-of-force encounters fueling an ongoing national debate sparked by the Memorial Day death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Other such incidents this year include the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin; the fatal restraint of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York; and the response by Aurora, Colorado, police to a mistaken case of a stolen vehicle during which police forced a woman and four girls out of their car at gunpoint to lay face-down on the ground.

In almost all such cases, officers say they acted consistent with their training, a common defense used against excessive force allegations. But experts told USA TODAY that law enforcement training is often outdated and promotes a react first, think later mentality — ultimately validating officers' decisions even when they appear to defy logic.

“The officer makes that decision in the heat of the moment, and then their supervisors and you and me and everyone else looks at it afterwards,” said Geoff Alpert, a University of South Carolina criminology professor.

Alpert said he’s never seen a police officer admit to acting unreasonably in any of the thousands of police shootings he’s reviewed over the past four decades. “Of course they’re going to say that [they were following their training], wouldn’t you?”

Slowing Down the Clock

Police scholars for decades have studied why some law enforcement encounters with civilians turn violent.

Sometimes it’s unavoidable in the high-stakes context of policing. But experts said current training methods exacerbate the odds of violence by instilling in officers a fear that their lives are at constant risk. To protect themselves, they’re taught to make snap judgments. This “culture of urgency,” the experts said, leads officers to react with immediate violence whether the situation warrants it or not.

In his book, “You See a Hero, I See a Human Being,” Detroit police officer-turned-civil rights lawyer David Robinson argues that officers often create life-threatening situations because they react out of a sense of urgency instead of calmly evaluating circumstances before reacting.

Robinson pointed to the 2014 fatal shooting of Tamir Rice in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann shot the 12-year-old Black boy seconds after police arrived. Officers said Rice reached for his waistband. A prosecutor later cleared Loehmann of criminal charges, saying he had reason to fear for his life “given the high-stress circumstances and his police training.”

Had the officers asked the dispatcher for more information, Robinson said, they might have learned that Rice was playing in a park with what was likely a toy gun. They also could have stayed inside their patrol car and used a megaphone to talk to Rice and determine what he was doing.

