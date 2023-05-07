Police to be told to stop dismissing flashers as ‘dirty old men’ after Wayne Couzens scandal

Wayne Couzens - AFP

Police are to be told they must not dismiss indecent exposure as an offence by “dirty old men”.

New guidance being drawn up by the police standards body is expected to spell out how indecent exposure should be treated more seriously as an offence that could be a gateway to violent sexual attacks.

The College of Policing, which sets standards for forces, is conducting a review of the police’s approach to dealing with indecent exposure in the wake of the scandal over PC Wayne Couzens.

Couzens, a Metropolitan police officer, exposed himself to at least three women in the months before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard for which he was sentenced to a whole life term.

Official figures suggest fewer than six per cent of the annual 10,000 offences of indecent exposure result in a charge or summons.

Citing Telegraph writer Jemima Lewis’s article last week about her disturbing experience of flashing, Dave Tucker, head of crime at the College of Policing, said: “We need to move on from seeing indecent exposure as dirty old men who pose no threat. We need to be more sophisticated in our understanding and approach.”

The new guidance being drawn up by the college is expected to require police to review and prioritise cases if, for example, the alleged perpetrator has contact with vulnerable individuals and could pose a threat to them.

Indecent exposure a ‘potential gateway offence’

They will also be advised to treat indecent exposure as a potential gateway offence that could lead to more serious offending.

“After recent events, it made us think that we had to have another look at what we know about indecent exposure. What do we know about its links to other types of offending? Do we need to set out a more structured response to how we might deal with it,” said Mr Tucker.

He cited as an example Operation Ore, the police investigation into a website hosting child pornography in the late 1990s, where police conducted initial assessments so they could prioritise cases where individuals posed a risk to children or other vulnerable people.

“If people have access to vulnerable people, you will want to take action with them more quickly. Similarly, if it is someone who already has a history of offending, or is on licence or on bail for a particular offence, those are the sort of cases where you might need to put something more formal and quicker in place,” said Mr Tucker.

A meta-analysis of research into sexual exhibitionist behaviour by US psychologists found that up to 25 per cent of those who committed indecent exposure offences went on to carry out further or more serious crimes.

Mr Tucker said the status of the offence - as one that can be tried either as a summary crime in the magistrate’s court where the maximum sentence is six months in jail, or in the crown court where offenders can be jailed for up to two years - had also contributed to its downgrading.

The move comes amid a 19 per cent increase in police-recorded sexual offences to nearly 190,000, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which partly attributed the rise to more victims coming forward after the rape and murder of Everard.

Concerns about how the police treat sexual offences have also been heightened by cases such as Couzens and David Carrick.

As was the case with Couzens, Carrick was a serving Met officer who was allowed to remain at large while carrying out 85 serious offences against 12 women – including 48 rapes – over 20 years, with repeated clues of the danger he posed missed by Britain’s biggest force.