Police think former NFL WR Reche Caldwell may have been targeted in killing

Former NFL receiver Reche Caldwell was shot in his leg and chest outside his home, according to TMZ, and died at the age of 41.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim of a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence. Officers immediately began providing life-saving measures," police said, per TMZ. "Tampa Fire Rescue arrived and transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. This does not appear to be a random act. However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in the case. Updates will be provided as they become available."

Caldwell's mother, Deborah Caldwell, confirmed the news.

"He was set up," Deborah Caldwell said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "I’m going to follow it all the way to the end. You get killed right here in your hometown? You made a statement here, and y’all just took it away from us?”

TMZ had more details on the shooting:

Caldwell's mother tells us [he] was getting ready to take his girlfriend out on a date when he went back inside his home to grab a jacket. Reche's [girlfriend] says the former player was "ambushed" by a "couple of people" who jumped out of bushes trying to rob him. We're told Reche was shot in the leg and chest -- and someone called 911.

Caldwell was the leading receiver on the 2006 Patriots, and the team issued a statement on his death. The receiver's other teams, the Redskins and Chargers, also released statements.

Caldwell played for the University of Florida before the Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2002 draft. The Gators said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Gator WR Reche Caldwell."

Caldwell finished with 152 catches for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns in his NFL career.