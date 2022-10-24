2 killed, 6 injured in shooting at St. Louis high school; suspect killed by police, authorities say

Two people were killed and six others were injured after a gunman opened fire at a St. Louis high school before he was fatally shot by police at the scene Monday, officials said.

An adult woman and a teenage girl were fatally shot at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, and the shooter was shot by police inside the school, Commissioner Mike Sack said in a news briefing.

"There was an exchange of gunfire," Sack said.

Eight people, including the gunman, were taken to the hospital, Sack said. The adult woman died at the hospital, and the teen girl died at the school. Injuries ranged from shrapnel wounds to gunshots, he said. The suspect also died at the hospital, he added.

Officers were in the process of notifying victims' families, Sack said.

Asked how the gunman gained entry to the school, Sack told reporters the school's doors were locked.

"Don't be confused," Sack said. "The school was closed, and the doors were locked."

The gunman was about 20 years old, Sack said. Police previously said a suspect was in custody.

By 10:45 a.m. local time, the scene was secure, and there was no active threat, the department said.

Earlier, the school and neighboring Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience were locked down, Saint Louis Public Schools wrote on Twitter.

Students were evacuated from the schools, the district said. FOX2 livestream helicopter video of the scene showed dozens of students with backpacks running from the campus. Others could be seen attempting to climb over a fence.

The district was encouraging parents and guardians to go to Gateway STEM High School to reunite with students.

Police were asking people to avoid the area, and the investigation into the shooting was ongoing. FBI officers were on the scene.

Police are on site at Central Visual and Performing Arts this morning following reports of an active shooter and both CVPA and Collegiate are on lockdown.

The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA.

We have reports of 2 students injured and on the way to the hospital. — Saint Louis Public Schools (@SLPS_INFO) October 24, 2022

A ninth grader at the school, Nylah Jones, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she was in math class when the shooter fired into her room from the hallway.

Story continues

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet school with 400 students, according to the school’s website.

"Help us Jesus," Mayor Tishaura Jones wrote on Twitter early Monday.

A police news conference was expected Monday morning.

The incident is the 257th shooting on school grounds this calendar year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database. It is the third active shooter situation on school grounds this calendar year, following the shootings at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a prep school in Washington, D.C., according to lead researcher David Riedman.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: St. Louis school shooting updates: 2 dead, 6 hurt; suspect killed