Police suspect arson at vacant residence in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating what they presume to be an act of arson.

At 5:20 a.m., a fire was reported at a vacant residence on MacLean Street.

The building sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

A news release from Police said they and the New Glasgow Fire Department have determined the fire was intentionally set.

The area of MacLean Street from Archimedes Street to Temperance Street was closed off, and has yet to reopen as of 7:40 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking the public if anyone has any information about this incident, to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

