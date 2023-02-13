2 in critical condition after at least 8 pedestrians struck by U-Haul truck in New York City

A man was arrested Monday. after he allegedly struck multiple pedestrians in Brooklyn, New York, with a U-Haul truck he was driving, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of a man driving a U-Haul truck in the Bay Ridge neighborhood, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference. The vehicle struck multiple people before being stopped by police near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan, Sewell said.

The driver's arrest ended what Sewell called a "violent rampage."

"We have no indication that there is any terrorism involvement in this incident," she said.

At least eight people were hurt at two locations and taken to local hospitals, fire department officials said. Two people are in critical condition, two are in serious condition and four have minor injuries, according to the fire department.

A police officer responding to the incident was injured, Sewell said.

Law examined to ensure it didn't contain explosives. Officials are processing seven different scenes, including where the truck was stopped, according to Sewell.

"There are no additional credible threats at this time," Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, said on Twitter.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted she's was "briefed on the developing situation in Brooklyn."

This story is developing. Check back for updates...

Contributing: The Associated Press

New York Police gather at the scene where a rental truck was stopped and the driver arrested on Feb. 13, 2023. Police stopped a U-Haul truck and detained the driver after reports that the vehicle struck multiple pedestrians. Authorities say the driver of the truck fled the scene after mounting a sidewalk in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn and injuring several people. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U-Haul hits 8 pedestrians in New York City; 2 in critical condition