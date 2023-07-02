Police still searching for suspects after quadruple shooting in Mississauga, Ont.

MISSISSAUGA — Police west of Toronto say they're still looking for at least one suspect in a Canada Day shooting that sent four people to hospital.

Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell says the shooting, which took place on Saturday evening at around 6:30 p.m., occurred near a commercial plaza in Mississauga, Ont., but has no known connection to the nearby businesses.

Paramedics took three people to hospitals in the area, while a fourth victim made their own way to hospital for treatment.

Bell says one of the victims remains in critical condition, while the other three are listed as stable.

He says police believe the shooting was targeted, noting the victims were not co-operative with police and one person's hospital escort left without providing a statement.

Police say they still don't know how many suspects may have been involved or have descriptions of who they're looking for despite finding the alleged getaway vehicle in Caledon, Ont., about 40 kilometres from the shooting scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.

