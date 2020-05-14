Police pull over speeding Porsche driver who did 144mph in 50mph zone

An unnamed motorist was caught driving nearly 100mph over the speed limit on a stretch of the M65 between Blackburn and Burnley in Lancashire on Monday. (SWNS)

A "disgraceful" Porsche driver was caught driving at almost triple over the speed limit as he raced past a police car at 144mph in a 50mph zone.

On Monday, the unnamed motorist was clocked driving at nearly 100mph over the limit on a stretch of the M65 in Lancashire, which was set at 50mph because of ongoing roadworks.

The officer followed the driver for nine miles between Blackburn and Burnley before apprehending the driver.

Posting on Twitter, Lancashire Police said: "The driver of this Porsche overtook my police car on the M65 at 125mph.

"Speeds reached 144mph as he entered the 50mph roadworks section. Disgraceful speed. He has been reported and his day in court awaits. The roads aren't a race track no matter what you drive."

The driver is due to appear before court next week.

Chief Inspector Sue Bushell, of Lancashire Police’s tactical operations deptartment, said: “Road safety in Lancashire is always a priority for us as speeding can have devastating consequences.

“Sadly, we have seen an increase in some people driving at excessive speeds potentially putting themselves and others at risk. No matter how quiet the roads are the speed limit still applies.”

The news comes after Operation Manta Ray was launched in Lancashire on 6 May, to target speeding on the county’s road network during the COVID-19 lockdown.

