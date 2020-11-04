Police and social services missed opportunities to protect murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh

Police and social services missed numerous opportunities to protect schoolgirl Lucy McHugh, who was murdered by a predatory paedophile lodging with her family, a damning report has found.

Stephen Nicholson, 25, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years at Winchester Crown Court in July 2019 for the murder and rape of the 13-year-old.

But a report by the Southampton Safeguarding Children Partnership found that warnings from her school that she was being exploited by an older boyfriend were not followed up on properly.

The police were also criticised for failing to delve into Nicholson's background when he was arrested for a string of offences prior to her murder.

Nicholson, who was a care worker, began sexually abusing the teenager after moving into the family home as a lodger.

Stephen Nicholson, who was described by police as a predatory paedophile, was jailed for life

But when Lucy's school raised concerns about Nicholson, social workers concluded it was nothing to worry about after accepting assurances from her mother, Stacey White, the report concluded.

In July 2018 afterLucy threatened to reveal their sexual relationship, Nicholson lured her to woodland in Southampton where he stabbed her 27 times in the neck and chest.

Moira Murray, the lead reviewer who compiled the report, said the concerns from Lucy's school "did not progress further than the 'Front Door' to the Multi Agency Safeguarding Hub".

As a result there was no sharing of information between the police, the school and children's social care.

Ms Murray said this was a "missed opportunity" for the matter to be referred to officials who could have looked at the risk Nicholson posed.

The report also criticised social workers for allowing the teenager's mother to "influence professional judgment" by being "defensive, controlling, aggressive and intimidating".

Ms Murray wrote: "Such behaviour should not be allowed to detract from the need to focus on the safety and wellbeing of children.

"Thus, professionals need to be aware of disguised compliance, be resilient when faced with hostility, and confident in understanding when to escalate their concerns."

The findings also highlighted a failure by police to take into account Nicholson's previous convictions which included theft, battery, criminal damage, domestic violence and possession of cannabis.

It subsequently emerged that Nicholson, who also worked as a tattoo artist, had sex with another 14-year-old girl, as a trade for giving her a cheaper tattoo in 2012.

Rob Henderson, executive director for wellbeing (children and learning) at Southampton City Council, apologised for failings.

He said: "We remain deeply saddened by this tragic case, and on behalf of the council I would like to apologise to the victim's family, friends, and all who knew her, for the council's shortcomings identified in the report."

Superintendent Kelly Whiting, of Hampshire police, said: "We have been working closely with our partners to identify improvements following this tragic death.

"We have taken action to improve the way referrals are made to our partners and have set up a multi-agency police protection safeguarding notification scrutiny panel."