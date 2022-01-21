Police use Snapchat posts, arrest man who allegedly fired into Lexington home last year

Lexington police arrested a man on Wednesday who is allegedly responsible for a shooting on Briarwood Circle last month, according to court records.

Tarrone Moss, 20, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of terroristic threatening, two counts of criminal mischief and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to the jail log. He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $92,000 bond.

Court records say police responded to a call of shots fired at a home on Briarwood Circle late in the evening on Dec. 28. Officers found many bullet holes in the siding of the house and a shattered front glass door upon arrival.

Four people were home at the time of the shooting, including two children, per court documents.

Officers spoke with the residents of the home, who said Moss and another person were the suspects in the shooting. The resident said upon arriving home late, he was alerted by his girlfriend that two people were talking outside the residence, according to court records.

Court documents say when the resident went outside to check, he observed someone in a black and yellow hoodie who immediately began shooting at him. Police recovered approximately 16 shell casings on scene, which were a mix of nine-millimeter and 40-caliber casings, per court records.

Court documents say detectives found Snapchat posts from Moss posted just before the shooting, which showed him and another suspect riding in a car together. The other suspect can be seen flashing a compact or sub-impact glock handgun while wearing a black and yellow jacket, a similar description to the resident’s testimony.

Surveillance footage shows the unknown suspect walking up to the side of the home a short time before the shooting, court records say.

According to court records, the resident said Moss and the other suspect also shot at him on two separate occasions just over one week prior. Police determined the casings found on the two previous crime scenes were from the same gun used in the shooting on Briarwood Circle.