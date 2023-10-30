Police shut flooded roads across South West as Storm Ciaran closes in

Flooding at Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire - Thomas Faull/Alamy

Police have closed roads in the South West as motorists have been urged not to drive through flood waters ahead of Storm Ciaran.

Roads in Gloucestershire, Swansea and West Sussex are closed after last week’s heavy rain, as the Met Office has warned of further disruption to come.

Storm Ciaran is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain across parts of southern England and Wales on Thursday.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued more than 70 flood warnings and yellow weather warnings for rain have been issued by the Met Office from Monday until Thursday.

Kate Marks, flood duty manager at the EA, said: “We urge people to stay safe on the coast and to remember to take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades.

“Flooding of low-lying coastal roads is also possible and people must avoid driving through floodwater, as just 30cm of flowing water is enough to move your car.”

The storm is expected to compound the impact from last week’s Storm Babet, which left seven dead amid widespread flooding.

A stretch of the A29 in Bognor Regis remained closed on Monday after a caravan park and the town’s Tesco supermarket car park were left under water.

The Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was evacuated on Saturday, with pictures on social media showing deep floodwater coming through the entrance.

Marco Petagna, a Met Office meteorologist, said: “We’ve had various warnings in force across the UK over the last few days and there are plenty more being issued for the next couple of days.

“The main focus in the next day or two is towards the east of Scotland and north east England where there is a yellow rain warning until 3am.

“There will be persistent rain up there and then the focus for heavy showers will be across parts of southern and south eastern England and south Wales as well as parts of Northern Ireland with some heavy and sudden showers.”

