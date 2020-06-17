Police shootings: New Brunswick premier to meet with First Nations chiefs

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs will likely face some tough questions today when he meets with First Nations leaders.

The meeting follows the deaths of two Indigenous people were shot by police.

First Nations leaders have come forward to say there should be some kind of Indigenous-led investigation into the deaths.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Imelda Perley, a well-known elder, says some kind of Indigenous presence would ensure cultural sensitivity.

Earlier this week, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Perry Bellegarde, said Indigenous people in New Brunswick are feeling mistrust about the existing investigation.

The ongoing probe is being led by Quebec's independent police watchdog agency, known as the BEI, because New Brunswick has no oversight body of its own.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press