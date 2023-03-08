Police shooting near Timberline High School in Boise. No ongoing threat, officials say

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

The Boise Police Department said Wednesday morning that there was an officer-involved shooting near Timberline High School and asked residents to avoid the intersection near Boise Avenue and Apple Street.

The department sent a tweet out about the shooting at 11:06 a.m., stating that there was no ongoing threat.

The intersection is next to Timberline High School, but police confirmed that school operations were continuing as normal and the scene was secure.

The shooting occurred at the southeast corner of Boise Avenue and Apple Street, according to police. Eastbound Boise Avenue from Apple Street to Law Avenue was closed, about a three-quarter mile stretch.