Police: Shooting that injured 2 near East 52nd Street, Euclid Avenue is now homicide
A homicide investigation is underway after two people were initially wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Kansas City police said.
The shooting happened about 2 p.m. near East 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue, according to police.
Both victims were taken to a hospital. One suffered life-threatening injuries; the other had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
It became a homicide investigation later Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
