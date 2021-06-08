Police: Shooting that injured 2 near East 52nd Street, Euclid Avenue is now homicide

A homicide investigation is underway after two people were initially wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Kansas City police said.

The shooting happened about 2 p.m. near East 52nd Street and Euclid Avenue, according to police.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. One suffered life-threatening injuries; the other had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It became a homicide investigation later Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

