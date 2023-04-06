Police shooting of hotel knife attacker ‘necessary’, prosecutors find

Police fatally shooting an asylum seeker who stabbed six people in an attack at a hotel was “absolutely necessary in the circumstances”, prosecutors have concluded.

Scotland’s prosecution service investigated the use of lethal force by the police after they shot dead Badreddin Abdalla Adam during his attack at the Park Inn in Glasgow in June 2020.

Now the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) have concluded there is “no evidence of criminality on the part of any police officer involved in the incident”.

Adam was one of the hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown and three of those the Sudanese man stabbed were also asylum seekers.

He also stabbed 42-year-old police constable David Whyte and two hotel workers.

COPFS said he was shot after attempts to use less lethal weapons were unsuccessful.

The prosecution service is required to investigate deaths resulting from the state’s use of force or from the state’s failure to protect the right to life.

Kenny Donnelly, COPFS deputy crown agent, said: “This was a terrible, tragic incident and our thoughts are with all of those affected.

“Such an incident is without precedent in the Police Scotland era and it is only right that the Procurator Fiscal conduct a full and thorough investigation into the circumstances of this fatal shooting.

“The investigation which followed found that the police officers involved acted appropriately throughout and their actions were legitimate and proportionate.

“This was fast-moving and complex situation involving significant risk because of the knife attacks being carried out.

“Police officers acted swiftly and decisively with the intention of protecting lives. All available evidence supports the conclusion that the use of lethal force was no more than absolutely necessary in the circumstances.

“The investigation into the wider circumstances is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept informed of any significant developments.”

The investigation, during which the Procurator Fiscal instructed the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, examined police management of the incident, the actions of officers directly involved in the shooting, and the post-incident procedures.

COPFS has informed Adam’s family of the decision not to prosecute at this stage but said it reserves the right to do so in future “should circumstances change”.

The service said further investigation is ongoing to determine the basis for a possible fatal accident inquiry.

Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said: “Armed officers are among the most highly trained in policing and they acted quickly and with professionalism to save lives in what was a spontaneous, fast-moving incident.

“It was right that the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service conduct this investigation, but our officers will understandably be relieved about this decision, which has concluded that their actions were absolutely necessary.

“Our thoughts remain with everyone involved.”