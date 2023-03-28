Police shoot suspect after two killed in knife attack at muslim centre in Lisbon

Ismaili Muslim centre (REUTERS)

Police have shot a man after two people were stabbed to death at an Ismaili Muslim centre in Lisbon, Portugal's prime minister has said.

Antonio Costa told reporters it was "a criminal act" and an “isolated incident”.

Police were called to the centre on Tuesday just before 11am after reports of a man wielding a “large knife”.

Officers ordered him to surrender but he advanced toward them and was “neutralised,” a statement said.

The suspect was taken to a Lisbon hospital where he was in police custody.

Several other people were wounded in the attack.

Local news outlet Sapo24 is reporting tha two women were stabbed to death and another man was seriously injured.

“It all happened very quickly, we don’t know what happened, but there are dead people. He had a huge knife,” an employee at the Ismaelita centre told Sapo24.

Armed police from a special operations unit could be seen forming a perimeter outside the building.

(REUTERS)

Mr Costa said police were investigating the attack and it was too soon to speculate about a motive.The Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam, according to their website.

The Ismaili Muslims are a culturally diverse community living in more than 25 countries around the world, it said.Portugal hasn’t recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades, and religious violence is virtually unheard of.