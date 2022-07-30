Police shoot man after officer wounded with weapon in rough Vancouver neighbourhood

VANCOUVER — Police in Vancouver shot and injured a man Saturday after an officer was allegedly attacked with a weapon while on patrol in the city's Downtown Eastside.

Const. Tania Visintin says in a statement two officers were sitting in their patrol vehicle Saturday morning when a man carrying a weapon struck one of the officers through an open window.

She says during the altercation, one officer fired shots.

Visintin says the officer suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the hospital, while a 53-year-old male was also taken to hospital and will remain in custody.

She says a second officer who arrived at the scene to assist police was assaulted by a bystander but was not seriously injured.

Visintin says the incident is now under investigation by the Vancouver department's major crime section and B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press

