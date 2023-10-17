Police shoot and arrest man in hunt for Brussels gunman

Police in Brussels have shot and arrested a man following a huge manhunt after two football fans were killed in a shooting.

The attacker had been on the run since Monday evening when he went on the rampage in the Belgium capital.

A local prosecuting source confirmed that the suspect was shot and arrested in a café on Tuesday morning.

The gunman, believed to be linked to IS, was travelling on a moped and was heard to shout "Allahu Akbar" - an Islamic phrase for "God is the Greatest".

He is thought to have opened fire into a van and in the lobby of a building near Place Sainctelette in the Belgian capital.

His victims were both wearing Sweden football shirts.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said the person who was shot is likely to be the suspect.

Ms Verlinden told public broadcaster VRT that the automatic weapon found on him was the same as the one used in the attack.

The suspect was reportedly seen brandishing a “Kalishnikov-style” gun moments before the shooting.

The horror attack came shortly before Sweden played Belgium in a Euro 2024 qualifier in the city.

The match was abandoned at half-time as the players refused to return after the break.

Sweden’s manager Janne Andersson said: “The team agreed 100 per cent that we didn’t want to play on out of respect for the victims and their families.”

The crowd were kept in the King Baudouin Stadium for hours but some had left in panic when word spread of the double killing.