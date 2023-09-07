Nottingham maternity deaths: Police to launch probe into cases ‘of potentially significant concern’

A view of Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham (PA)

Police are preparing to launch an investigation into baby deaths and injuries at an under-review NHS trust.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable Kate Meynell said the decision to prepare a criminal probe probe was taken after a meeting with midwife Donna Ockenden, who is currently reviewing care at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Families of babies affected by the review have “welcomed” the force’s decision to launch an investigation.

In a statement issued on behalf of some of the families affected, they said: “A large number of us have alleged crimes and we will be sharing our evidence with the police to assist them with their investigations.”

Announcing an investigation was being prepared, Ms Meynell said: “We are currently looking at the work being done in Shrewsbury and Telford by West Mercia Police to understand how they conducted their investigation alongside Donna Ockenden’s review and any lessons learnt.

“Now we have met with Donna Ockenden we plan to hold preliminary discussions with some local families in the near future.”

The force said Anthony May, NUH’s chief executive, had committed to fully co-operate with the police investigation.

In a statement released last week, Mr May, who joined the trust last year, vowed to “do my very best to deliver better services now and in the future”.

He said: “Throughout the year, I have heard from affected families who have suffered unimaginable loss and trauma and who have been brave enough to share their experiences with me.

“For this, I am immensely grateful - it has been humbling and informative.”

Ms Ockenden’s review is looking into failings at the trust’s maternity units at the Queen’s Medical Centre and City Hospital over recent years.

It was prompted by a long-running campaign by bereaved parents.

Last Friday marked the first anniversary of the launch of the review, which is expected to be the biggest maternity investigation in NHS history and will include around 1,800 families and around 700 staff.

A statement issued on behalf of the campaigning parents said: “We welcome the long-awaited news of this police investigation and we are very grateful to the Chief Constable Kate Meynell for her decision.

“There will be a wealth of information from victim families for her team to use.

“A large number of us have alleged crimes and we will be sharing our evidence with the police to assist them with their investigations.

“There has been poor maternity care as well as poor investigation of that care at Nottingham University Hospitals Trust over many years.”

Ms Ockenden led a similar review into maternity care at Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust, concluding that catastrophic failures could have led to the deaths of more than 200 babies.