Police seek witnesses after Toronto's 18th homicide in 2022

Const. Laura Brabant says its too soon for a suspect description after a man was found injured in downtown Toronto on Saturday night and later died in hospital. The Toronto police homicide unit is investigating. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police have closed a stretch of Ontario Street in the city's downtown core as officers canvass the neighbourhood for witnesses and surveillance tape.

A man was found "suffering from some injuries" near Ontario Street and Shuter Street around 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to police spokesperson Const. Laura Brabant.

She says he was taken to the hospital where he died "sometime overnight" and police were notified. The homicide unit is investigating.

Brabant says it's too soon for a suspect description, but police are hoping to have more information to share later on Sunday.