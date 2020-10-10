Police seek unknown suspect in Beltline shooting that hospitalized 2 people

Calgary police are seeking an unknown man connected to a Beltline shooting on Thursday that left two people hospitalized.

Police were called at 10:30 p.m. for reports of shots fired at an apartment in the 200 block of 13 Avenue S.W.

According to a release, the man entered one of the units to meet a woman for a date.

However, once inside, police say he locked the door of the apartment and began shooting.

A man who was in a bedroom in the unit was struck and injured. A stray bullet also traveled to a neighbouring apartment a tenant there.

The victims are in hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect fled prior to their arrival, and that they believe the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect are asked to call our non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.