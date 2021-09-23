Police seek suspects, witnesses in shooting that killed man in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police are seeking suspects and witnesses in a shooting that killed a 24-year-old man in Mississauga, Ont.

Investigators say they were called to a location (at Mid-way Boulevard and Columbus Road) around 8 p.m. Tuesday on reports of shots fired.

They say they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds, who then died from his injuries.

Police say they believe the suspects took off in a vehicle.

Investigators say they also believe a food delivery driver was present during the incident and are asking that person to come forward.

They're also asking anyone with surveillance footage or dashcam video to get in touch.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press